Kanye West lost his billionaire status last year after a series of controversies in recent years

Kanye West faced widespread backlash after a series of controversial interviews last year. (Getty Images)

American sitcom South Park is back on our screens and they are poking fun at a familiar target.

The long-running animated show has had huge success since its original release in 1997 and the programme is now heading into its 26th season on air. Throughout its time on air South Park has been synonymous for its ability to poke fun at a number of controversial and taboo topics and this series is no exception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest season, the show’s 26th, kicked off with an episode titled Cupid Ye which delves into the controversy surrounding American singer and songwriter Kanye West and his recent antisemetic comments.

But what can we expect from the opening episode of season 26 and where can fans watch the new series of South Park?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happens in Cupid Ye?

The new series of South Park begins in controversial fashion as the show pokes fun at well known rapper Kanye West and his anti semitic comments at the end of last year.

The valentines themed episode sees Cartman’s Cupid Me character transform into Cupid Ye, a naughty cherub who shoots hearts filled with anti semitism rather than love at his targets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adidas cut ties with Kanye West last year after his controversial comments. (Getty Images)

During the episode Cartman also gives a string of interviews on television, whilst wearing the exact same outfit as West during his Alex Jones interview in late 2022.

West hit the headlines during that interview last year for making positive comments about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The interview continues with him touching on a number of other topics including pornography, sin and the devil.

West faced widespread condemnation for his comments and behaviour last year and a number of brands cut ties with the singer including Balenciaga and Adidas.

Where to watch the new series of South Park?

You can watch new episodes of South Park in the UK on Comedy Central. Season 26 began airing in the UK on Thursday 9 February - one day after it started airing in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New episodes of South Park will be shown on Comedy Central each Thursday at 10pm. It is currently unknown how many episodes there will be and previous seasons’ episodes have varied dramatically.

How to stream South Park

All previous episodes of South Park are available for viewers to stream on Paramount Plus, which you can also get added as a channel through Prime Video.