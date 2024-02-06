Trisha Paytas and their unborn baby have been linked to their royal family again after King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Photo by Instagram/Trisha Paytas.

A Youtube influencer and former Big Brother star has found themselves and their unborn baby linked to the royal family after the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced.

In the hours that followed the shock news being released by Buckingham Palace on Monday evening (February 5), Trisha Paytas' name began trending on social media alongside that of the King. It's the second time that the star has strangely been linked to sad news which occurred for the royals in the last two years.

When Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, bizzare fan rumours started which suggested that the non-binary reality star, who was heavily pregnant at the time, had somehow given birth to the late ‘reincarnate’. At the time, while the world mourned the passing of Britain's longest reigning monarch, the 35-year-old had to release a statement on her own social media accounts to deny the rumours and confirm that they were still pregnant at the time. They then went on to give birth to their first child, Malibu Barbie, on September 14, around a week after the death of the late Queen.

Paytas even issued an apology to the royal family after their followers were left questioning if their first child with Moses Hacmon was born at the exact time that Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 2022. "Well this is awkward… to have to announce that I’m still VERY much pregnant and have NOT given birth,’ Paytas said at the time.

"I almost felt sad yesterday to tell people this. The internet is a weird place. I don’t know how any of those rumors started or why? Sorry to the royal family and my baby. Felt weird to say anything at all. But so many people IRL that we know, had been texting and calling about this. Including my dad who felt out of the loop as if I wouldn’t text him when I was going into labor. Still don’t know what to say. Other than – I’m still pregnant. And when I do give birth, we will announce it."

Buckingham Palace has said that when doctors were operating on King Charles' enlarged prostate they found an unrelated issue which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer. The Palace has not said what kind of cancer this is, other than that it is not related to his prostate problem.

Paytas announced they were expecting their second child back in November, and though they are only a few weeks pregnant this time, some people are convinced that the very fact that they are expecting another baby shows that her pregnancys mean bad news for the royal family. One person wrote on X: "If I had a nickel for every time Trisha Paytas’ baby coincided with the downfall of the royal family I'd have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice." Another person claimed that the Trisha Paytas prophecy was "striking again".

Another person quipped: "Trisha Paytas’ uterus is single-handedly responsible for the state of the british monarchy and I respect that", while someone else joked that they were "starting to fear" Paytas.