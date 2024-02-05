Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prince of Wales is set to return to royal duties on Wednesday - his first public appearance since his wife had abdominal surgery last month, and many are wondering if he may need to step in for his father for a longer period of time amid King Charles III's shock cancer diagnosis.

The palace said: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Prince William's first order of business is when he conducts an investiture at Windsor Castle before attending a fundraising gala in London in the evening while his wife, Princess of Wales, is recuperating at home after leaving hospital last week. Kate Middleton, 42, spent 13 nights at the London Clinic following the surgery and is not expected to return to royal duties for several weeks.

As of last week, Queen Camilla is the oldest senior royal remaining active. She held a number of solo engagements in Cambridge, Bath, and London. There have been discussions about "slimming down" the Royal Family before the King took the throne, but the present issue is that there are fewer members of the family available for public events, and the group of working royals is getting older, with Prince William and Kate the only working royals below the age of 50.

Will William step in for the King in his absence?

According to the Regency Act of 1937, which deals with both long-term and short term unavailability of the monarch, if the sovereign is under 18 when he or she comes to the throne or if the sovereign is totally incapacitated, then the next in line is appointed as Regent (unless they are also under 18 then it would fall to the next in line and so on). However, the Act also deals with temporary absence from the sovereign that wouldn’t require a regency but instead something known as Counsellors of State.

Prince and Princess of Wales

“Section 6 of the Regency Act 1937 allows the Monarch to delegate certain royal functions to Counsellors of State if he is absent from the United Kingdom (ie on an overseas visit) or unwell. Letters Patent (a legal document) specifies the duties these Counsellors can carry out, which can include holding Privy Council meetings or granting Royal Assent to legislations,” UK Parliament states.

The current Counsellors of State are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, with Princess Anne and Prince Edward added in 2022 in an amendment to the Act after Harry and Andrew stepped back as working royals.

Previously, Buckingham Palace said that it did not anticipate Counsellors of State being necessary when the King was treated in hospital for an enlarged, benign prostate. The King is also said to 'look forward' to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

In a briefing released on Monday (January 5), the Palace said: “His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement. It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer. This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment. No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”