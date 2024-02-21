Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first pictures of the King returning to work after being diagnosed with cancer have been released following his face-to-face official duties at Buckingham Place. The 75-year-old monarch held an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Privy Council on Wednesday afternoon, marking the restart of their weekly encounters to discuss Government matters.

During the meeting, Mr Sunak told the King “the whole country” was behind him, while Charles spoke of being reduced to tears by the kindness of the messages and cards he had received since he was diagnosed with the disease.

Wearing a suit and tie, Charles was seen shaking hands warmly with Mr Sunak, and greeting him with a broad smile. He said: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards. It’s reduced me to tears most of time.”

They also discussed the spotlight that has been shone on cancer charities, with the King describing the organisations as “wonderful”. The King, who has been dealing with his red boxes of state papers behind the scenes, started outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer just over two weeks ago.

Traditionally, the King and Privy Counsellors stand throughout – a custom initiated by Queen Victoria after the death of Prince Albert when she wanted to speed up proceedings and reduce her public duties. Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on whether the King stood for the meeting.

At each gathering which usually takes place monthly, the Council, which is held in private, obtains the King’s formal approval to orders which have already been discussed and approved by ministers.

He also approves proclamations – which are formal notices covering issues such as the summoning of a new parliament, coinage and the dates of certain bank holidays.