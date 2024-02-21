Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banknotes carrying a portrait of the King will be issued for the first time on June 5, the Bank of England has said. These new notes will retain the existing designs of £5, £10, £20, and £50 denominations, with the only alteration being the inclusion of King Charles's portrait

Despite the introduction of these new notes, polymer banknotes displaying the late Queen Elizabeth II's portrait will remain legal tender and circulate alongside the new King Charles III notes. The new banknotes will only be printed to replace those that are worn, and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bank of England said its approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change, meaning people will start to see the new King Charles banknotes in their wallets very gradually.

New bank notes featuring a portrait of King Charles III which will be issued for the first time on June 5, 2024.

First revealed in December 2022, the King's image will feature prominently on the front of the notes and subtly in the see-through security window. While the portrait on the notes will change, the reverse side will remain unaltered.

Currently, the banknote series showcases Sir Winston Churchill on the £5, Jane Austen on the £10, JMW Turner on the £20, and Alan Turing on the £50. The Bank of England will provide details closer to the implementation date regarding the exchange of Queen Elizabeth II banknotes for King Charles banknotes, subject to certain restrictions.