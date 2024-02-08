Queen Camilla says King Charles III 'doing extremely well' as cancer treatment continues
The Queen has said the King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances” after his cancer diagnosis, as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral. Asked about Charles, Camilla replied: “Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”
On Monday (February 5), Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, saying only that it was a “form of cancer”. He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and investigated while he was being treated for his benign enlarged prostate.
The statement said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
The statement also added the King remained "wholly positive" about his treatment which he chose to make public to prevent speculation. He also hoped making information about his diagnosis public "may assist public understanding" for those who have also been affected by cancer.
On Tuesday (February 6), the King and Queen were seen smiling and waving from the back of a car - his first public appearance following his cancer diagnosis. The couple were pictured acknowledging the crowd of well wishers outside Bucking Palace after leaving Clarence House, before taking a short helicopter trip to Sandringham in Norfolk.
