Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding on June 01, 2023 in Amman, Jordan. Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan, is the son of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, and the heir apparent to the throne. Picture: Jordan Pix/Getty Images

The father of Jordan's Princess Rajwa died aged 71, just months after she married into the Jordanian royal family. Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif passed away on Sunday (February 18), and the palace will now undergo three days of mourning over the death.

In a statement posted on X, the Royal Hashemite Court said: "The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of the father of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace. By His Majesty King Abdullah’s orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, 18 February 2024.

"The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times."

The passing of Princess Rajwa's father comes just eight months after her marriage to Crown Prince Hussein. The future king also paid his tribute to his father-in-law on Instagram, with a picture of the two men embracing. The caption read: "With profound sadness and sorrow, we bid farewell to my beloved father-in-law. We will always remember his kindness, generosity, and integrity. May God bestow mercy upon him and grant us patience and strength."

Crown Prince Hussein, 29, and high-flying architect Princess Rajwa, 29, married in June at Amman's Zahran Palace. Following a short service, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania gave a spectacular celebration at the Al Husseiniya Palace for over 1,700 guests, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.