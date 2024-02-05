Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you squint hard enough, you can almost recognise British actor Rufus Sewell portraying Prince Andrew in the upcoming Netflix drama, “Scoop,” directed by “The Crown” screenwriter Phillip Martin. The streaming giant has just released a series of photos from the production of the work, with Sewell’s transformation in the beleaguered Royal Family member incredible - to say the least.

That’s not to say that the other performers involved in the production that have seen their images released aren’t doing a good job in their roles; “The X-Files” actress Gillian Anderson once again working with “The Crown” creative in the role of journalist Emily Maitlis, having performed in Netflix’s critically acclaimed Royal drama in the role of Margaret Thatcher previously.

Billie Piper also makes a welcome return to our screens, portraying “Newsnight” producer Sam McAlister, who had a very big hand in the Netflix production (see below), and Keeley Hawes playing Amanda Thirsk, the former private aide to Prince Andrew, has also been cast in the production.

It marks the first of two Prince Andrew/”Newsnight” dramatisations currently in production, with Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson set to appear in Amazon Studios take on the event, “A Very Royal Scandal,” following on from previous entries into the anthology “ A Very English Scandal” starring Hugh Grant, and Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll in “A Very British Scandal” starring Claire Foy.

Who is starring in “Scoop”?

IMDB has listed the following performers in lead roles for the upcoming Netflix production "Scoop"

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew

Billie Piper as Sam McAlister

Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk

Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly

Romola Garai as Esme Wren

Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice

Paul Popplewell

Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth

Theresa Godly as BBC U.S News Reporter

Is “Scoop” based on a book?

Peter Moffat adapted “Scoop” from the writings of Sam McAlister and his book “Scoops: The BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews from Steven Segal to Prince Andrew,” touted by its publisher as: “after 12 years producing content for Newsnight, McAlister reflects with candour on her experience, sharing not just the secrets of how the best news gets made, but also the changes to the BBC, the future of 'mainstream media' in the age of clickbait and the role of power and privilege in shaping our media landscape. This is a backstage pass to the most unforgettable journalism of our times.”

