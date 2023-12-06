Rufus Sewell, 56, has become engaged to actress Vivian Benitez who at 26, is 30 years his junior

Rufus Sewell is engaged to actress Vivian Benitez who is 30 years his junior. Photograph by Getty

The Holiday’s Rufus Sewell is now an engaged man after proposing to his actress girlfriend, Vivian Benitez. It would appear that the couple became engaged during a romantic trip in Rome as Vivian shared a photograph of herself on her Instagram two days ago with the caption “3am in Rome.” In her latest post, she shared a photograph of herself wearing an engagement ring, alongside a photograph of Rufus kissing her. The caption reads: “till death (or him continuing to walk on bathmats with his outside shoes) do us part.”

Although Rufus and Vivian have made several red carpet appearances, they have kept their relationship as private as possible. Rufus has been married twice before, his first wife was Australian fashion journalist, Yasmin Abdallah, 47.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rufus’s second wife was Amy Gardner, they married in 2004 and divorced two years later. They are parents to a son, William Douglas. Rufus also has a daughter Lola from a relationship with Ami Komai.

Who is Rufus Sewell’s fiancée Vivian Benitez?

Rufus Sewell’s new fiancée Vivian Benitz is an actress who has starred in Arsenal, Criminal Minds and Sky Dancers Grown Up. The Daily Mail reported: “While trying to crack the film and television industry, she socialised with the beautiful models she worked with before landing a role in Paramount+ show Criminal Minds and 2021 short film Sky Dancers Grown Up.