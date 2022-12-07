A sequel to Christmas movie The Holiday has been confirmed. Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black are all expected to return

Romantic comedy The Holiday has become a Christmas classic in the years since it was released. Boasting an all-star cast, the film followed two holiday romances that blossomed on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

Now, 16 years after the film’s release, rumours that the festive film will be finally getting a sequel have abounded - the sequel is expected to answer the question of what became of the four long distance lovers. The main cast from the first movie are reportedly on board to return, but some of those involved in the original movie have sugested that talk of a sequel is inaccurate. This is everything we know so far about The Holiday sequel, and if it is happening:

The Holiday is finally getting a sequel

What is The Holiday about?

The Holiday follows two women, both tired of the men in their lives, who decide to swap houses for the Christmas period for a much needed break from reality. Iris, played by Kate Winslet, trades her quaint English cottage for a luxury California pad owned by Amanda (Cameron Diaz).

In California, Iris begins to develop feelings for Amanda’s loveable best friend Miles, played by Jack Black, whilst back in Blighty, Amanda falls in love with Iris’s brother, Graham, played by Jude Law. Iris also develops a strong friendship with Arthur, Amanda’s elderly neighbour and a successful screenwriter.

At the end of the film, despite the thousands of miles separating the new lovers, both pairs decide to give their relationship a go, and the film ends with both pairs celebrating the new year together. The movie was a success, making just over $200 million off a $70 million budget, and it has since gone on to become a Christmas staple.

Is a sequel to The Holiday being made?

There has been much speculation about a sequel to the 2006 movie being in the works, and it seems like the news has been confirmed. A source told The Sun: “It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world - it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up. It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming - just what everyone wants for Christmas.”

The sequel is expected to catch up with the four lovers to see where their relationships have ended up. Specific details about the plot have not been confirmed yet, though it is likely to be set over the Christmas season once again.

Cameron Zian, Jude Lawn, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black are all expected to return in The Holiday sequel

However, Nancy Meyers, who wrote and directed the original film has cast doubt on news of a sequel - she wrote on Instagram: "So many DM's about this — sorry but it's not true.“

One of the film’s stars has also dampened hopes of a sequel - Kate Winslet told People: “I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up.”

Who could be in the cast of The Holiday sequel?

Cast members from the original film have not been officially confirmed for the sequel, however, all the main cast were rumoured to reprise their roles. Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2014 but is returning to the screen in the Jamie Foxx action comedy Back in Action. It’s not clear if this will mark a full-fledged acting comeback, but Diaz is slated to return as Amanda in The Holiday sequel.

Kate Winslet, who recently appeared in Mare of Easttown and ITVX’s I Am Ruth, is also set to reprise her role as Iris. Jack Black, whose recent credits include Apollo 10 ½, and animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, will return as Miles. Jude Law, who stars as a younger Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films, is also expected to return in the role of Graham.

It is currently unknown whether Graham’s children will feature in the film - as the actors who played them were very young it is likely that if they do feature in the sequel they will be played by other actors. Arthur will not appear in the sequel as the actor who played him, Eli Wallach, passed away in 2014, aged 98.

Where can you watch The Holiday?

The Holiday is available to watch on BritBox now - it is 2hr 7 mins long. The film is also available to rent through Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

When will The Holiday 2 be out?