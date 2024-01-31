Diana during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC.

Newly released emails have revealed controversial journalist Martin Bashir attributed allegations of deceit in securing an interview with Princess Diana to "professional jealousy" among colleagues. These emails date back to 2020, months before a BBC Panorama interview brought attention to the scandal surrounding his infamous 1995 conversation with the Princess.

In an email dated July 20, 2020, Bashir expressed regret over the resurgence of the "forgery" story, asserting it played no role in the interview but became a focal point for professional jealousy within the BBC. Bashir, who was accused of presenting false documents, suggested that part of the controversy stemmed from societal discomfort with a second-generation immigrant of non-white, working-class roots conducting a royal interview.

He suggested that the situation might have caused less uproar if a "dynastic" journalist, such as Jonathan Dimbleby, had been involved.

These new revelations have emerged from thousands of emails and documents released by the BBC, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Bashir's securing of the Diana interview and any subsequent cover-up attempts by the corporation. The documents were made public following a ruling last month, in response to a freedom of information request.

The release also disclosed that the BBC had apologized and reached a financial settlement with graphic designer Matt Wiessler, who spoke in an ITV documentary about creating false documents for Bashir.

The BBC, in a statement, acknowledged the release of approximately 3,000 documents, totalling 10,000 pages, to journalist Andy Webb. While making redactions in line with the Freedom of Information Act, the broadcaster insisted on its commitment to complying with the Tribunal's directions.

Martin Bashir and Princess Diana interview scandal - a timeline of events

1995 - Original Panorama Interview

The controversial Panorama interview with Princess Diana, conducted by Martin Bashir, was broadcast on November 20, 1995 with bombshell revelations after the very public split between the princess and the now King Charles III.

Bashir is accused of using false bank statements to manipulate and deceive Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer. The fake documents were presented to suggest that individuals around Diana were being paid for surveillance, creating an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. Bashir was also accused of isolating Princess Diana during the interview process, creating an environment where she felt vulnerable and compelled to speak candidly about her personal life and experiences.

The journalist allegedly played on Earl Spencer's fears and concerns for his sister's safety, exploiting those emotions to gain access to Princess Diana. The use of false information and the manipulation of Diana's brother is considered a breach of ethical standards.

1996 - First Investigation

The BBC conducts an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the interview. The internal inquiry was prompted by concerns raised about the methods used by Martin Bashir to secure the interview with Princess Diana. There were allegations that Bashir used deceitful tactics, including the presentation of false documents, to gain access to Princess Diana and her brother, Earl Spencer.

The BBC conducted the investigation internally, and in the end, Martin Bashir was cleared of any wrongdoing. The BBC concluded that Bashir's methods, while controversial, did not violate the broadcaster's guidelines at the time. However, critics of the initial investigation argue that the BBC's internal inquiry was not thorough enough and failed to rigorously scrutinise Bashir's actions. It is suggested that the inquiry did not adequately address the ethical concerns surrounding the use of false documents and manipulation - leading the claims over the years of an “ethical oversight”

2020 - “Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview”

“Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview" was commissioned by Channel 4 to examine the practices and conduct of journalist Martin Bashir in securing the exclusive interview with Princess Diana for Panorama. The documentary delved into the controversial aspects of the interview, particularly the use of forged documents and the alleged manipulation of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. It explored whether Bashir's tactics were ethically sound and in line with journalistic standards.

The documentary featured contributions from individuals who were involved in or had knowledge of the events surrounding the Panorama interview. This included insiders from the BBC who could provide insights into the decision-making processes at the time. Earl Spencer, who had raised concerns about the methods used by Bashir to secure the interview, participated in the documentary. He shared his perspective on how he was deceived by Bashir and the role false information played in influencing both Princess Diana and himself.

2020 - Earl Spencer's Concerns

Earl Spencer made public statements expressing his misgivings about the interview and the role he unknowingly played in facilitating it. His disclosures prompted further investigation into the actions of Martin Bashir and the BBC during the lead-up to the 1995 interview.

Spencer advocated for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the interview. His calls for an investigation gained momentum and contributed to the decision by the BBC to conduct an independent inquiry led by Lord Dyson in 2021.

November 2020 - New Inquiry Announced

The BBC, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a comprehensive examination of the events, commissioned an independent inquiry into the circumstances leading to the Panorama interview. This inquiry was separate from the internal investigation conducted by the BBC in 1996.

The new inquiry aimed to investigate the specific actions and conduct of Martin Bashir in securing the interview, including the use of false documents and potential manipulation of Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer. The scope extended to assessing the BBC's response to the initial concerns and whether ethical standards were upheld.

The BBC appointed Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls and a respected legal figure, to lead the independent inquiry. Lord Dyson was tasked with examining the evidence, conducting interviews, and presenting a thorough and impartial assessment of the matter.

March 2021 - Dyson Report Launched

Sir John Dyson is sworn in as the twelfth Justice of the Supreme Court at the Supreme Court on April 19, 2010 in London, England. The Supreme Court which opened in October of last year now has the full complement of 12 justices with the appointment of Lord Justice John Dyson. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Lord Dyson was tasked with examining the actions of Martin Bashir, the use of false documents, and the overall conduct leading up to the 1995 Panorama interview. The report had a comprehensive scope that included a thorough examination of Martin Bashir's tactics to secure the interview, the BBC's response to initial concerns, and whether there were breaches of ethical standards in journalism.

As part of the inquiry process, Lord Dyson and his team conducted interviews with relevant witnesses, including individuals who were involved in or had knowledge of the events leading up to the interview. These testimonies were crucial in understanding the context and dynamics surrounding the Panorama interview. Lord Dyson's team reviewed a range of evidence, including documents, correspondence, and any relevant materials that could shed light on the interactions between Martin Bashir, Princess Diana, Earl Spencer, and the BBC.

One of the key aspects of the Dyson Report was the assessment of ethical standards in journalism. The inquiry sought to determine whether Martin Bashir's actions, such as the use of false documents and potential manipulation, violated journalistic ethics and if the BBC had appropriately addressed these concerns. It would also be an investigation separate to the BBC completely.

May 2021 - Bashir Resigns

On May 15, 2021, Martin Bashir formally resigned from his position as the BBC's Religious Affairs correspondent. The resignation followed renewed scrutiny and criticism related to the Panorama interview and the allegations of deceitfulness. Bashir himself stated health concerns during the pandemic led to his resignation,

Some observers speculated that Bashir's resignation was a strategic move to avoid further scrutiny and potential disciplinary actions resulting from the findings of the Dyson Report. Resigning before the report's release allowed Bashir to step away from his position amid a turbulent period for the BBC.

Following Bashir's resignation, the BBC issued a statement acknowledging his departure. The broadcaster noted Bashir's long career with the BBC and his contributions as a journalist, while also recognizing the challenges and controversies associated with the Panorama interview.

May 2021 - Dyson Report Published

The opening to the Dyson Report, which was released in May 2021 (Credit: BBC)

The Dyson Report was officially published on May 20, 2021. Lord Dyson and his team had conducted a thorough investigation, reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the actions of Martin Bashir and the BBC about the Panorama interview and concluded that Bashir had used deceitful methods to secure the interview with Princess Diana. It specifically highlighted the use of false documents, including bank statements, and the manipulation of Earl Spencer to gain access to Diana.

The report criticized the BBC for its inadequate internal investigation in 1996, which had cleared Bashir of any wrongdoing. Lord Dyson's findings suggested that the BBC's processes had been flawed and failed to address the ethical concerns raised at the time.

The publication of the Dyson Report reignited discussions about accountability in journalism and the need for robust editorial oversight. The findings prompted broader reflections on the responsibilities of media organisations and the consequences of breaches of trust.

June 2021 - BBC Apology

The BBC directly apologised to Prince William and Prince Harry for the harm caused as a result of the Panorama interview and the unethical methods employed by Martin Bashir to secure it.

The BBC acknowledged the failings in its internal processes in the aftermath of the interview, particularly the 1996 internal investigation that had cleared Martin Bashir of any wrongdoing. The apology recognized that the BBC's handling of the matter had fallen short of the expected standards and expressed regret for the impact of the Panorama interview on Princess Diana during her lifetime. The acknowledgement of the harm caused by the deceitful tactics used by Bashir aimed to address the distress experienced by Princess Diana and her family.

May 2022 - Bashir Found Guilty