Actress' poignant portrayal of Diana unveiled as play explores Panorama interview

Yolanda Kettle, known for her role in Netflix's The Crown, will grace the stage as Diana

(Photo: Michael Wharley/Park Theatre/PA Wire)

Newly unveiled photographs depict an actress embodying Diana, Princess of Wales with a sombre and contemplative demeanour, in anticipation of an upcoming theatrical production that delves into the explosive Panorama interview involving the late royal figure.

Yolanda Kettle, known for her role as the spouse of inventor Jeremy Fry in Netflix's The Crown, will grace the stage as Diana, while Tibu Fortes, known for his part in Saving Christmas Spirit, assumes the character of the former BBC journalist Martin Bashir in The Interview at London's Park Theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the images, Kettle sports short, blonde hair and is attired in a navy suit and white top, remarkably reminiscent of the wardrobe Diana adorned during the original BBC broadcast. She also looks down at her feet as a black camera is pointed in her direction and she sits on a formal grey chair.

Former journalist Jonathan Maitland, who was behind The Last Temptation Of Boris Johnson and An Audience With Jimmy Savile, wrote the production and Michael Fentiman – who worked on a musical version of Olivier-nominated Amelie – serves as director.

The play is described as giving “an insight into the story behind the interview: the woman who gave it, the man who made it happen and the institution that broadcast it”.

Fentiman said: “Jonathan Maitland is a writer of great integrity and bravery and it’s been an honour to be trusted with his play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maitland previously told the PA news agency that “substantial chunks” of the interview would not be used due to copyright law and the view of the Prince of Wales.

A report by Lord Dyson concluded in 2021 that the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Bashir to secure the meeting and led to a call from William for it never to be aired again.

Maitland said: “The things that led to the famous interview and the events that came after it revealed much about our country and its institutions. It’s definitely the stuff of drama and I can’t wait to see our superb cast and brilliant director Michael Fentiman bring it all to life.”

Also in the cast is Finding Alice star Matthew Flynn as former royal butler-turned-I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Paul Burrell, Belgravia star Naomi Frederick as a character called Luciana Dyson and Spotless actor Ciaran Owens as Matt Wiessler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October 2021, a financial settlement between the BBC and graphic designer Wiessler was reached after he claimed he was side-lined and alleged he was made the scapegoat for the scandal despite attempting to raise the issue at the time.

Wiessler was commissioned by Bashir to create mocked-up documents used by the journalist to persuade Diana to do the 1995 interview. He received a personal apology from BBC director-general Tim Davie following the Dyson report.