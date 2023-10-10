Ready yourself for one last appearance from Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the final season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Netflix’s compelling, sometimes controversial series ‘The Crown’ is set to finish with a sixth season later this year, drawing upon the circumstances the Royal family must face after the death of Princess Diana that took place during the last season of the show. But that’s not the last that we’ll see of Elizabeth Debicki’s portrayal of the beloved People’s Princess.

Scenes set for the upcoming season will show Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, visited by a spectre of the late Princess, depicting an emotional reconciliation between the two after Charles is shown grieving over Diana’s body in a hospital morgue in Paris.

During the encounter, Diana expresses her love for Charles, telling him how handsome he is and thanking him for his presence at the hospital during her final moments. She acknowledges the depth of her love for him and suggests that her passing will make things easier for everyone.

However the apparition of Princess Diana is not meant to be a supernatural occurrence taking place during the show, but rather ‘visualizations of innermost thoughts,’ according to a Netflix source speaking to the Daily Mail. The scenes were created as a ‘dramatic narrative choice’ by the series creator, Peter Morgan, the source continued.

The sixth series of ‘The Crown’ will be released in two parts, with the first part covering events up to Diana's funeral while the second instalment is set to conclude with Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles.

When does ‘The Crown’ return to Netflix?