The brand new series of “Celebrity Big Brother” launches next week, the first of its kind since ITV took over the rights to the popular Channel 4 then Channel 5 show. Your hosts once again are AJ Odudu and Will Best, but more importantly - who are the celebrities that will be inside the new Big Brother House this year?

Well, according to The Sun, they believe that the following twelve celebrities have been roped into eschewing the outside world for a period of time to join “Celebrity Big Brother,” with a couple of names leaving mouths agape at NationalWorld TV - especially if the rumours that two reality TV show judges are set to enter the house.

We’ll soon find out, as the new series of “Celebrity Big Brother” begins on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

1 . Sharon Osbourne Known for her outspoken personality, Sharon Osbourne is a prominent TV personality and music manager. She rose to fame as the wife and manager of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and later gained further recognition as a judge on talent shows such as "The X Factor" and "America's Got Talent."

2 . Louis Walsh Louis Walsh is a well-known TV personality and music manager, best recognized for his role as a judge on "The X Factor." With a career spanning decades in the music industry, Walsh has managed and guided numerous successful artists and bands to stardom.

3 . Ekin-Su Culculoglu Ekin-Su Culculoglu is a reality star who gained fame through her appearance on the popular reality TV show "Love Island." With her engaging personality and romantic entanglements on the show, Culculoglu captured the attention of viewers and became a fan favourite.

4 . Fern Britton Fern Britton is a beloved TV presenter known for her warm demeanour and engaging hosting style. She has fronted a variety of popular television programs, including "This Morning" and "Ready Steady Cook," earning her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.