The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon is reportedly heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house. According the The Sun the original cast member of the ITV2 series is set to join X-Factor judge Louis Walsh, Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, Faryal Makhdoom (who is married to the boxer Amir Khan) and Love Islander Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

ITV have confirmed the official release date for the new Celebrity Big Brother 2024. It will be the first celebrity version of the show since it moved over to ITV1 and the broadcaster rebooted the series.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best the new series will launch on Monday, March 4 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Following the live launch and once all the celebrities have entered the house the Late & Live show will air on ITV2. It has also been confirmed that the live stream will be making a comeback so viewers will be able to watch the celebs live seven days a week - if that’s what floats your boat.

Who are the celebrities going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

The official line-up has yet to be confirmed but there have been a few names rumoured to be heading on to the house this year. Former This Morning host Phillip Schofiled was reportedly going to be approached for the series. Love İsland winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is believed to be included in this year's lineup and former Love Isand star Olivia Attwood was also meant to be on the producers guest list.

Other names that have been mentioned are Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, X Factor judge Louis Walsh and entrepreneur Levi Roots. EastEnders star Max Bowden who plays Ben Mitchell has also been rumoured. In December the actor confirmed he will be leaving the soap and his exit is set to be in the next few weeks - perfect timing for Celebrity Big Brother.