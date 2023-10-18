Will Phillip Schofiled be on Celebrity Big Brother as its set to return in Spring 2024?
Celebrity Big Brother is set to make a comeback on ITV2 after being axed by Channel 5
Phillip Schofiled is believed to be top of the Celebrity Big Brother wish list when it’s set to return to TV screens in Spring 2024. The show, which has a new home on ITV2 was previously axed by Channel 5 six years ago and has reportedly been confirmed to go ahead, airing in Spring 2024.
The former This Morning presenter, 61, is believed to be top of the celebrity wish list. A source told Mail Online: “Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off. CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives.”
Celebrity Big Brother allegedly has a budget of £2 million to secure housemates for the show. Phillip Schofiled quit ITV daytime show This Morning in May 2023 after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague. He has since said in a BBC One interview with Amol Rajan that his TV presenting career was over. Could this be his big comeback?
Boris Johnson’s alleged ‘mistress’ Jennifer Arcuri is another name the reality series bosses are said to be approaching. The American entrepreneur claimed she had an affair with Boris Johnson during the time he was the London Mayor.
Celebrity Big Brother originally aired on Channel 4 in 2001 before moving over to Channel 5 in 2011. It has certainly seen some of the biggest controversial moments in TV history. The most shocking celebrity housemates cast over the years included: Michael Barrymore, Pete Burns, Jackie Stallone, La-Toya Jackson and disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile.