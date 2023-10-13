Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother has revealed the housemates who are up for eviction in the public vote. The iconic reality show returned to our screens last Sunday (October 8) following an ITV reboot. The first contestant due to be sent packing by the public vote will be revealed tonight (October 13).

A group of 16 contestants entered the Big Brother house on Sunday, with Big Brother: Late & Live revealing the results of who would be facing the public vote last night (October 12).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week Big Brother revealed that Olivia had been saved from nomination for eviction after she completed her secret mission to avoid being voted the least entertaining. Olivia was put up for eviction on the first night after Jenkin named her the housemate hardest to get along with during a Big Brother party game.

So, who is up for eviction in Big Brother, is voting open and how can you vote? Here's everything you need to know.

Big Brother 2023: who is up for eviction?

Farida, a make-up artist from Wolverhampton and NHS Manager Kerry are the two Big Brother housemates up for eviction.

The news was revealed last night during an episode of Big Brother: Late & Live. Big Brother then shared the news with housemates, to which Kerry replied: "I knew it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia was immune from eviction this week, the dancer from Glasgow successfully completed her secret mission to avoid being named the least entertaining housemate. She had been nominated for eviction unknowingly by Jenkin on the first evening after he named her the contestant who would be the hardest to live with.

Fans reacted surprised to the nomination, with one taking to X formerly known as Twitter to share a clip of an exchange between the two with Farida discussing her social media following alongside the caption: "The hilarious tension between them both is incredible".

Big Brother 2023: how to vote

Big Brother fans can vote for who they want to be eliminated via the Big Brother app or on the ITV website, voting is free for both but data charges may apply. Here's how to vote for Big Brother:

Big Brother App

You can vote via the Big Brother app, Apple and Android users can download the app from the relevant app store. All users need to do is click on the "Vote Now" button and they will be redirected to the ITV voting page. Anyone voting with the app is limited to five votes per registered mobile number.

Big Brother: vote online

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers can also vote online at ITV.com/vote. You will be required to register for an ITV account if you haven't already.

You can find out more about the terms and conditions for voting on ITV.

Big Brother's first eviction will take place tonight with Farida and Kerry up for the public vote (Photo: ITV)

Big Brother 2023: is voting open?

Voting for Big Brother is now open, with the results of who is evicted being revealed live on Big Brother tonight.

Big Brother 2023: odds

It had been suspected that Farida would be up for eviction this week. William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Farida has certainly made a few comments which have divided opinion so far and she looks in danger of being the first voted out."

Here are the Big Brother eviction odds: