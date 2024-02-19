Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How has it already been five weeks! The Love Island All Stars final will air tonight and after a few weeks of switching and changing round there are only five couples left in the villa. There has been plenty of drama, tears and snogging from the All Stars cast of 2024. But now it’s time to find out who will be crowned this year’s winning couple.

Maya Jama will present the ITV2's first ever Love Island All Stars. The series has seen the highest viewing figures since summer 2022 so we can assume the series will be making a comeback.

According to the latest odds from William Hill the couples least likely to win are “Sophie Piper and Josh Richie are 11/2, while Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran (14/1) and Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk (16/1) are considered the outsiders for the crown.”

The betting site believes that the couple coming in second place tonight will actually be Molly Smith and Tom Clare (15/8), despite most fans thinking they will win. William Hill makes Callum Jones and Jess Gale the favourites to leave the villa as the winners with betting odds of 1/2.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “They might be one of the newer couples, but punters feel Callum and Jess are the best suited and have backed them into favouritism to win Love Island All Stars."

Let’s be honest if Love Island fans got their own way and the public could vote for individuals then actually the winning ‘couple’ would be Molly Smith and Callum Jones - sob if only! When will they realise they are meant to be together.

What do the Love Island All Stars couple win?

The couple crowned Love Island All Stars winner will win £50,000 but that’s not all. In one final twist the Sun is reporting that the “split or steal”' is returning. This means that the winning couple can share the money equally or one of them can take home the entire prize.

When is the Love Island All Stars final?

Watch the Love Island All Stars final on Monday February 19 from 9pm on ITV2.