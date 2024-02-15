Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Island legends Dani Dyer and Oliva Attwood are reportedly set to make a return to the Love Island villa along with Rochelle Humes. I know what you're thinking, why on earth are these three ladies - two of which are happily married and the other in a long term relationship - heading back to Love Island? This time they won’t be looking for love but giving their best advice on finding the one.

In Thursday night's episode the boys will be sent out on a lads day out and the girls receive a surprise text that reads: Girls, while the boys are out having beers you will get all the tea with video calls from home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Attwood found fame on series three of Love Island and dated Chris Hughes for seven months after they came third place in the series. Following their split, Olivia went on to date Sunderland footballer Bradley Dack who she married in 2023. Olivia will be giving relationship advice to Georgia Harrison who is currently coupled up with Anton Danyluk in the All Stars series.

Dani Dyer won Love Island season four with Jack Fincham but split nine months later. She went on to have a son Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, who was convicted and served a year in prison for conning pensioners out of money. She found love with West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen and shares twin daughters with him. Dani will be giving her advice to bestie Georgia Steel and discussing her ‘exclusive’ relationship with Toby Aromolaran.

Whilst Rochelle Humes has never been in Love Island villa, her younger sister Sophie Piper is in the villa and currently coupled up with Josh Ritchie. Rochelle has been in a relationship with Marvin Humes since 2010 and the couple married two years later. They have since welcomed three children, so she definitely knows a thing or two about finding the one.