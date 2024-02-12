Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beyoncé recently announced she will be launching a new hair care range. In an Instagram post Queen Bey shared a video montage of people getting their hair done and snippets of home movies from when Tina Knowles worked in a salon. The caption read: “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM”

Way back in May 2023, Beyoncé, 42, sparked speculation she was working on something after sharing a snap of herself with hair straighteners whilst looking into a mirror surrounded by unlabelled hair care products. Beyoncé revealed that whilst growing up, her first job was sweeping hair in her mother’s Tina Knowles space in the hair salon, Headliners, Houston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Renaissance singer has confirmed that the new line which is called Cécred (pronounced sacred) will launch on February 20 exclusively on the official website. According to reports, the hair collection will be inclusive of all hair types and coloured hair too. The brand's philosophy also states it’s about “science” and “ritual.”

Beyoncé isn’t the first celebrity to create her own hair care range. Jessica Alba’s successful brand Honest have a range of hair products. Jennifer Aniston launched her hair brand LolaVie in September 2021, Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern in 2019 and UK celebrity Rochelle Humes founded My Little Coco for kids in 2020.

When is Beyoncé new haircare launching?

Cécred will officially launch on Tuesday February 20. You can subscribe for email updates on Cecred.com now.

How much will Beyoncé's new hair care range Cécred cost?

Prices for the range are not yet available, however if it’s a premium range like her Ce Noir perfume (£125), you can expect to pay anything upwards of £20 per product. Premium hair care brands such as Alterna, Ouai, Color Wow and Kérastase are all priced between £20 to £40 for a bottle of shampoo.