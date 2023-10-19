Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind the Color Wow brand and it’s now available to buy from Boots

Hands up who wants celebrity shiny hair! High Street retailer Boots are making high end haircare products loved by celebrities more accessible and affordable as they launch a new premium haircare range in store. Boots already stocks over 2,000 hair products including professional brands such as Bumble & Bumble, Philip Kingsley, ARKIVE and Coco & Eve.

But the new premium range will now stock Color Wow, Redken, Pureology, Ouai who count Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber as fans. The Boots premium haircare range is available to buy online and in store from November.

It’s that time of year when we start to feel our hair is lacking in lustre and need to rethink our haircare routine. Thanks to Boots new range you can now get professional salon products at a more affordable prices and loved by celebrities.

Color Wow was created by Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton. Boots will be stocking one of the best selling products from the brand Color Wow Root Cover Up (£29.50). A lightweight mineral-powder compact that disguises regrowth with temporary colour coverage and stays until shampooed out. Hopefully it won't be long until they stock the brands award winning anti-frizz spray Color Wow Supernatural Dream Coat (£27).

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi and Bella Hadid are all major fans of Ouai haircare. The products were designed by celebrity stylist Jen Atkin who has worked on the tresses of Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Jessica Alba and the Kardashian clan. The high-street shop will be stocking several Ouai products such as OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub (£36), OUAI Hair Oil (£20.80 RRP £26) and OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil (£28). Not only are these great products but they will also look good in your bathroom.