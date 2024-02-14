The mystery of Brick Lane's Beigel Shop - is it still open for business or has it shut down for good?
London's Brick Lane, renowned for its vibrant culture and culinary delights, has been rocked by the unexpected closure of one of its iconic institutions- the Beigel Shop. The shop, affectionately known as the 'yellow one' for its bright signage, has long been a fixture on the street, serving up delectable beigels around the clock. However, recent events have cast a shadow over its future, leaving both locals and visitors perplexed.
Reports surfaced on social media of an eviction notice posted on the shop's door, indicating a repossession of the property, and the business’ website now shows that it is a “private site”. Despite the official-looking notice, the shop's management offered a conflicting explanation, stating that it was closing temporarily for "essential electrical maintenance." This discrepancy has led to speculation and confusion among patrons, with many questioning the true reason behind the closure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amidst the uncertainty, social media users have expressed their reactions to the news, ranging from nostalgia to concern for the shop's future. One user lamented the closure, stating “This is a sad day. The promise of that yellow sign after stumbling out of a club, when all around was closed and shut up, felt like home."
The closure has also reignited discussions about the rivalry between the Beigel Shop and its neighbour, Beigel Bake, affectionately known as 'the white one,' adding another layer of intrigue to the situation. The rivals were visited by Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2020, with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rolled up their sleeves and got to work baking some of the 3,000 doughnut-shaped rolls.
The Beigel Shop's history dates back to 1855, making it one of London's oldest bakeries. Its closure marks a significant moment in the area's culinary landscape, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for this beloved institution, known for its exceptional Jewish cuisine including salt beef, salmon and the aforementioned bagels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.