These aphrodisiac foods could lead to a hot and heavy night in the bedroom. (Picture: David George)

Valentine's Day - for those who celebrate it - can be an evening of love, intimacy and sensuality.

Those three words ordinarily make us think about the bedroom, but the following foods can associate them with the kitchen too. Aphrodisiacs are foods believed to stimulate desire and boost our libido, and as luck would have it they're usually pretty healthy too.

So tonight, why not try some of these seven foods to get you and your partner "in the mood" - and if they work, why not add them to your diet full-time?

Oysters

Oysters have long held a reputation as the quintessential aphrodisiac. These briny mollusks are rich in zinc, a mineral crucial for testosterone production, which can enhance sexual desire in both men and women. Additionally, their slippery texture and the act of consuming them can be sensual and intimate, setting the stage for a romantic evening.

Chocolate

Chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, has been associated with love and romance for centuries. It contains phenylethylamine, a compound that can induce feelings of happiness and excitement. Chocolate also contains serotonin precursors, helping to boost your wellbeing.

Avocado

Avocado, with its luscious texture and subtle flavor, is more than just a trendy toast topping. Rich in healthy fats, avocados support hormone production and provide a sustained energy boost. The fruit's suggestive appearance has also contributed to its aphrodisiac reputation throughout history. Incorporating avocados into meals can not only provide nutritional benefits but also add a touch of sensuality to the dining experience.

Chili peppers

The heat of chili peppers is not limited to the kitchen; it can also bring a fiery element to your romantic endeavors. Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the spiciness in chilies, can stimulate endorphin production, triggering feelings of pleasure and arousal.

Asparagus

Asparagus has been celebrated for its suggestive shape and purported aphrodisiac properties. Rich in vitamin E, potassium, and folate, asparagus supports overall health and enhances blood flow. The vegetable's tender spears and delicate flavor can make it a sophisticated addition to a romantic dinner, providing essential nutrients while setting the stage for an intimate evening.

Honey

Honey, with its golden hue and natural sweetness, has symbolized love and fertility in various cultures. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, honey can boost energy levels and provide a natural source of sweetness. Drizzling honey over desserts or incorporating it into beverages can add a touch of natural sweetness to your romantic endeavors.

Bananas