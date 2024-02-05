Five reasons why strawberries are a superfood - and why you should eat more of them
From boosting immunity to making our skin healthier, there's very little strawberries can't do for us.
Watch out goji berries and sayonara quinoa - there's a new superfood in town, and it's an instant classic.
For years, we've been told about these "superfoods" that are rich in antioxidants and hailed as the best of the best in terms of nutrition. There's just one problem - most of them taste like a dirty toilet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But now, after decades of research, nutritionists are recommending something that has been on our supermarket shelves for donkey's years.
It's time for the humble strawberry to take centre stage. Here are five reasons why this delicious fruit is not just for Wimbledon, but should actually be part of your everyday diet.
Heart health
Strawberries are rich in anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that have been linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases. These compounds help dilate blood vessels, improve blood flow, and regulate blood pressure. Additionally, the high fibre content in strawberries aids in lowering cholesterol levels, contributing to a healthier heart. Including strawberries in your diet can be a delicious way to promote cardiovascular well-being.
Immunity boost
Packed with vitamin C, strawberries are a natural immune system booster. Just one cup of strawberries provides more than the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, which is essential for the production of white blood cells and antibodies. Regular consumption of strawberries can help your body fight off infections and illnesses, keeping your immune system strong and resilient.
Weight management
Advertisement
Advertisement
For those on a journey to shed a few pounds, strawberries can be a delicious ally. These berries are low in calories but high in fibre, which helps you feel full and satisfied. The natural sugars in strawberries provide a sweet fix without the guilt, making them a smart choice for those looking to manage their weight. Incorporating strawberries into your diet can be a tasty and nutritious way to support your weight loss goals.
Anti-inflammatory properties
Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues, including arthritis and heart disease. Strawberries contain anti-inflammatory compounds, such as quercetin and anthocyanins, that can help combat inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of strawberries may contribute to reduced inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases associated with prolonged inflammation.
Skin health
The antioxidants present in strawberries, including vitamin C, play a crucial role in maintaining healthy and radiant skin. Vitamin C is essential for collagen production, which helps keep the skin firm and youthful. Additionally, the ellagic acid in strawberries has been shown to protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation, potentially reducing the risk of skin damage. Including strawberries in your diet can be a natural and delicious way to support overall skin health.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.