Strawberries - the kind of superfood we can all get behind.

Watch out goji berries and sayonara quinoa - there's a new superfood in town, and it's an instant classic.

For years, we've been told about these "superfoods" that are rich in antioxidants and hailed as the best of the best in terms of nutrition. There's just one problem - most of them taste like a dirty toilet.

But now, after decades of research, nutritionists are recommending something that has been on our supermarket shelves for donkey's years.

It's time for the humble strawberry to take centre stage. Here are five reasons why this delicious fruit is not just for Wimbledon, but should actually be part of your everyday diet.

Heart health

Strawberries are rich in anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that have been linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases. These compounds help dilate blood vessels, improve blood flow, and regulate blood pressure. Additionally, the high fibre content in strawberries aids in lowering cholesterol levels, contributing to a healthier heart. Including strawberries in your diet can be a delicious way to promote cardiovascular well-being.

Immunity boost

Packed with vitamin C, strawberries are a natural immune system booster. Just one cup of strawberries provides more than the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, which is essential for the production of white blood cells and antibodies. Regular consumption of strawberries can help your body fight off infections and illnesses, keeping your immune system strong and resilient.

Weight management

For those on a journey to shed a few pounds, strawberries can be a delicious ally. These berries are low in calories but high in fibre, which helps you feel full and satisfied. The natural sugars in strawberries provide a sweet fix without the guilt, making them a smart choice for those looking to manage their weight. Incorporating strawberries into your diet can be a tasty and nutritious way to support your weight loss goals.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues, including arthritis and heart disease. Strawberries contain anti-inflammatory compounds, such as quercetin and anthocyanins, that can help combat inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of strawberries may contribute to reduced inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases associated with prolonged inflammation.

Skin health