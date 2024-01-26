Avocado is packed with magnesium, and is a great addition to any diet. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

With 2024 in full swing, many of us are sticking firmly to our resolutions of eating healthily.

But while people typically focus on the likes of protein, fiber and carbohydrates, some nutrients - such as magnesium - end up taking a back seat. But this essential mineral helps with energy production, muscle and nerve function, and bone health.

Incorporating magnesium-rich foods into your diet is something you should do sooner rather than later; thankfully, many of these could well be in your diet already.

Spinach

Often hailed as a superfood, spinach is not only rich in iron but also a fantastic source of magnesium. Just one cup of cooked spinach provides nearly 40% of the recommended daily intake of magnesium. Whether sautéed, steamed, or blended into a smoothie, this versatile leafy green can easily find a place in your meals.

Almonds

Snack time just got healthier! Almonds are not only a crunchy delight but also a powerhouse of nutrients, including magnesium. A single ounce of almonds delivers around 76 mg of magnesium, making it an excellent option for a quick and nutritious boost.

Quinoa

As a versatile and gluten-free grain, quinoa is gaining popularity for its nutritional profile. Packed with protein, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals, quinoa is also a great source of magnesium. A one-cup serving contains approximately 118 mg of magnesium, making it a smart choice for those looking to diversify their magnesium intake.

Avocado

Beyond its creamy texture and rich flavor, avocados are packed with magnesium. One medium-sized avocado provides around 58 mg of magnesium. Incorporate avocados into salads, sandwiches, or enjoy them on their own for a delicious and nutrient-dense snack.

Dark chocolate

Indulging in dark chocolate isn't just a treat for your taste buds; it can also contribute to your magnesium intake. High-quality dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content contains approximately 176 mg of magnesium per 100 grams. Moderation is key, but this sweet option can be a delightful way to boost magnesium levels.

Salmon

For seafood enthusiasts, salmon is an excellent source of magnesium. A 3.5-ounce serving of cooked salmon delivers around 53 mg of magnesium, along with omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health. Grilled, baked, or pan-seared, salmon is a versatile addition to your magnesium-rich menu.

Bananas

Bananas are not only a convenient and portable snack but also a good source of magnesium. A medium-sized banana contains approximately 32 mg of magnesium. Including bananas in your diet is an easy way to add natural sweetness and a magnesium boost to your day.

Pumpkin seeds

These tiny seeds pack a mighty punch when it comes to magnesium content. Just one ounce of pumpkin seeds provides about 150 mg of magnesium. Sprinkle them on salads, yogurt, or enjoy them as a standalone snack to harness their nutritional benefits.

Black beans