Researchers say fruit juice should be swapped out for actual fruit instead.

Looks like orange juice is off the breakfast menu. (Picture: Getty Images)

Parents should stop giving their children fruit juice, new research recommends.

Drinking a glass or more of 100 per cent fruit juice each day may be linked to weight gain in children. Researchers say the findings support guidance to limit consumption of fruit juice to prevent intake of excessive calories, and to prevent weight gain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A review of studies in children suggests that each 237 ml glass of fruit juice per day of 100 per cent fruit juice was associated with a 0.03 higher body mass index (BMI). The research also found that younger children showed greater weight gain than older children.

Among studies that followed up with adults, 100 per cent fruit juice was associated with weight gain among studies that did not account for intake of calories This suggests that excess calories plays a role in this link, the researchers say.

Lead author, Michelle Nguyen, of the University of Toronto, Canada, said: "Our findings support guidance to limit intake of 100 per cent fruit juice, especially for younger children – to consume whole fruit instead of fruit juices."

Some experts suggest 100 per cent fruit juice may contribute to weight gain due to the high amounts of sugars and energy. These drinks contain little to no fibre compared with the whole fruit form, meaning lower satiety.