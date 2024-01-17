Forget chicken and lean red meat - these plant proteins are the ones you should be trying.

Quinoa salad with goji berries. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

There is a common misconception that those who live off plants struggle to get protein into their diet.

But the reality is almost the complete opposite. As vegan diets become increasingly popular, people are starting to understand that protein can come from an abundance of sources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are six plant-based foods that are an excellent source of protein - and some recipes you can incorporate them into.

Quinoa

Quinoa is often hailed as a superfood, and for good reason. This ancient grain is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. Additionally, quinoa is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and nutrient-packed plant protein.

The grains can be used in salads, stuffed into roast peppers and even used as a substitute for rice or pasta.

Chickpeas

A staple in many cuisines, chickpeas can be used to bulk out almost any recipe. Whether roasted for a crunchy snack, blended into hummus, or tossed in salads, chickpeas are a versatile and delicious source of plant-based protein. Beyond protein, chickpeas also provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals that contribute to digestive health and overall well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This reporter recommends adding chickpeas to a curry. My brother's mother-in-law made it for the family once and I never looked back.

Lentils

Lentils are a low-fat, high-protein legume that comes in various colors, each offering a unique blend of nutrients. Packed with fiber, lentils promote satiety and support digestive health. They are also an excellent source of iron, making them a vital component for those seeking plant-based alternatives to traditional sources of this essential mineral.

In Italian cuisine, lentil pasta is made on New Year's Eve; according to old wives' tales, seeing in the new year with this dish will give you financial prosperity in the coming 12 months.

Hemp seeds

Yeah... I've never eaten these. I don't even know what they look like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hemp seeds, derived from the cannabis sativa plant, are a nutritional powerhouse. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, hemp seeds contribute to heart health while providing a complete source of protein. Sprinkle them on salads, yogurt, or blend them into smoothies for an easy and tasty way to incorporate this plant protein into your diet.

Soy-based products

Here's where it gets fun. Soy-based products, such as tofu and tempeh, are renowned for their high protein content and versatility in the kitchen. Tofu, made from soybeans, can be grilled, sautéed, or blended into smoothies, while tempeh offers a firmer texture and nutty flavor. Both options provide a complete source of protein and are rich in essential amino acids.

Commonly used in Asian cooking, tofu can be diced into cubes and incorporated with fried rice.

Pea protein

Apparently extracted from yellow peas, pea protein has become a popular choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Not only is it easily digestible, but it also contains an impressive amino acid profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement