Dr Eric Berg says his six tips offer a "unique" way to burn belly fat - with advice you might not have heard before.

How are those new year resolutions coming along?

For some people, the commitment has never been stronger - they're hitting the gym, dieting and losing as much weight as they can. But for others, the miserable January may have derailed their plans.

Either way, many of us have resolved to shed some weight this year, and that can often mean getting rid of some belly fat.

Studies indicate it's one of the things we feel the most self-conscious about. Excess stomach fat can also lead to health complications such as heart disease, type two diabetes and some cancers.

Now, one doctor has shared his "unique way" to burn off that spare tyre.

Posting on YouTube, Dr Eric Berg shared six ways to remove "stubborn" belly fat. His top tips range from diet advice to exercise tips, as well as getting your hormones under control.

He said: "Insulin resistance is what leads to fat on the liver to begin with. Insulin is a fat-storing hormone, and it prevents weight loss. Cortisol is another hormone that can make it difficult to lose weight.

"Reduce stress and support sleep by doing aerobic exercise - burn fat by doing high-intensity interval training. Reduce the amount of carbohydrates and sugar in your diet; don’t go on a low-fat diet either. Support your liver, consume apple cider vinegar. Take milk thistle and berberine.