Affordable beauty products from Amazon UK approved by celebrities, including Victoria Beckham's body cream

There are so many beauty products on the market right now it seems almost impossible to choose which one to buy for the best results. However, expensive products don't always mean better as there are plenty of affordable brands that even the richest of celebrities just can’t live without. We have curated a list of the affordable beauty products that are all available to buy from Amazon, so you can simply add to the basket straight away.

HAIR: As the saying goes “your hair is the crown, you never take off” so we should definitely try to look after our hair the best we can. The number one hair care brand that we keep seeing Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and even Maya Jama rave on about is Color Wow. The brand developed by Kim-K’s hair stylist Chris Appleton (he also does Jlo’s hair) has a range of products available to shop on Amazon including the iconic Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 and Kale Cocktail Bionic Tonic £25 (great for repairing breakage) and the Color Security Shampoo £21.50 and Color Security Conditioner £21.50. I have all of these products in my bathroom and can safely say they really are incredible. Not only do they work but they smell good and look super chic on the side too.

BODY: Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber have praised the Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser for Dry and Rough Skin £14.95. The brand also has a light version as the original can be a bit too heavy for some people (me included). The rich moisturiser is their go-to product for the face and body. However, Aldi have just launched the perfect dupe and at an even cheaper price at just £4.99 for the same size bottle.

Face: French skincare brand La Roche-Posay is a favourite amongst beauty lovers but also has celebrity fans including Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Campbell. Their face moisturiser of choice is the Toleriane Double Repair Moisturiser £43.38. Another must-have product from the brand is the SPF 50 Sunscreen Cream, Ultra Light UV Protection Cream £11.91 which can be used on your face underneath makeup without looking white or chalky.

LIPS: Celebrities can’t get enough of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask £18.50. It lists celebrity fans as Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney, Gemma Chan and Kate Moss. I mean if it’s good enough for some of the biggest names in Hollywood then it definitely needs to be in our beauty kit. It helps repair dry lips whilst you sleep and comes in four flavours including Apple Lime, Berry, Grapefruit and Mint Choco. Think we will be trying them all.