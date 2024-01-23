Aldi launches new skincare range set to rival celebrity favourite brand Weleda and its 70% cheaper (Aldi/Lacura)

We do love the middle aisle at Aldi and this week skincare fans are in for an absolute treat as they can pick up the new premium skincare range from Lacura. Available to shop in store from Thursday January 25, shoppers can grab the new beauty products which includes; a Moisturising Cream, Hydrating Gel Serum, and Illuminating Primer Moisturiser. The perfect dupes to celebrity must-have brands Weleda and Elemis.

Weleda Skin Food has quickly become a celebrity cult favourite beauty product with fans including Victoria Beckham, who described it as her "body secret." Hailey Bieber previously said on her TikTok that she and a lot of makeup artists are fans of the multi-purpose cream.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The budget friendly supermarket has launched its own version of the product and in true Aldi style, the packaging looks pretty similar to Weleda’s. Aldi’s new multi-purpose Moisturising Cream is just £3.99 giving shoppers an impressive savings of over 70%. There is also the new Hydrating Gel Serum £4.99 and Illuminating Primer Moisturiser £4.99 inspired by premium brand Elemis.

But what is it actually like and how does it compare to the more expensive brands? Lifestyle Reporter Natalie Dixon compared the Weleda Skin Food £14.95 to Aldi’s dupe.

Natalie said: “On first glance the green packaging of the products look pretty much the same. When it comes to the look and feel of the product the Lacura moisturiser is a lot creamier and paler in colour however, both feel very hydrating and like a thick, rich and heavy duty cream - exactly what you want from a face and body moisturiser. There really isn’t much difference at all however, when it comes to the scent I prefer the Aldi cream as it smells clean and fresh whereas Weleda seems a bit more clinical.”