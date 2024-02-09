Love Island’s Jack Fincham charged with driving after taking cocaine
Love Island’s Jack Fincham has been charged with driving after taking cocaine. The 27-year-old is set to appear before magistrates on March 13. His offences are said to have taken place on August 26 on the A2 near Dartford in Kent.
Jack Fincham is not only facing charges of drug-driving, but also having no insurance, careless driving and using false number plates. He has had to carry out community service for two previous drug-driving offences and The Sun reported that “Love Island winner Jack Fincham has been spotted carrying out community service behind the till of a charity shop. The reality star, 31, was decked out in £4,000 of designer clobber as he smiled at customers.”
Kent Police said: “On February 4, 2024, Jack Fincham was charged with driving without insurance, driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit (relating to the consumption of cocaine), and driving without due care and attention. He was also charged with fraudulently using a registration mark, namely a false number plate.”
Jack Fincham won Love Island with Dani Dyer in 2018. The couple dated for nine months but split in April 2019. Dani Dyer spoke about their relationship on her podcast ‘Sorted with the Dyers’ with her father Danny Dyer. Dani said about Jack at the time that “Me and him, we’re fine. And not that I necessarily love him but I always think 'We had a great time together'.”
In 2020, Jack Fincham shocked fans by announcing that he had become a dad, only months after splitting from Dani Dyer. He took to Instagram to say that he had become a father to daughter, Blossom, and said that “I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to, I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a TV show, which throws you straight into the public eye… which I will forever be grateful for.”
He went on to say “This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other. I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl's mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.”
Jack Fincham’s former girlfriend, Dani Dyer is now in a relationship with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen, who plays for West Ham. In May 2023, she revealed that the couple had become parents to twin daughters, Summer and Star. Dani also has a son Santiago with her ex Sammy Kimmence. In December 2022, Kimmence was released from prison after scamming pensioners out of thousands.
