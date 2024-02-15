Love Island All Stars: What did Chloe Burrows say after Toby Aromolaran suggested she cheated on him?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chloe Burrows has broken her silence following ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran suggesting she cheated on him and that is why their relationship ended.
On Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island All Stars Toby appeared to confirm it was Chloe Burrows who cheated. The semi-professional footballer broke down in tears as he spoke about his “soulmate” with Anton Danyluk. The islanders were set a challenge to rank each other based on the public's perception of them. They ranked Toby as the most likely to cheat which led to him being upset and angry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toby said: "Even when we broke up, people always said that I cheated... it wasn't even my choice to end the relationship but I had to end it because it's cheating. I can't lie to you. I'll tell you right now. With that girl, she was it... I was happy. Soulmate vibes. After that happened bro, honestly the hardest time of my life. Hands down.”
On her podcast Chloe Burrows vs The World, Chloe suggested that actually they may have both been at fault. Speaking to fellow Love Islander Millie Court, Chloe said “Any boy that I have ever been with that's gone on holiday has cheated on me.” The influencer didn’t directly name her ex-boyfriend, however fans now think they were both unfaithful.
After meeting on series seven of Love Island Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran dated for a year after the show. They moved in together but split in 2022. Toby famously had never been in a relationship before Chloe.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.