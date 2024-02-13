Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Island is due to finish in a matter of weeks but don’t worry because Celebrity Ex On The Beach will be returning to give you your dose of reality TV. So many exes have returned to the Love Island All Stars villa this year that it won't come as much of a surprise that a few of the islanders are heading straight to the MTV series.

Joe Garratt recently got dumped from the villa and has barely touched back down in the UK. He is jumping back on a plane and heading for the new series. Joe is set to star alongside former islanders Finlay Tapp and Paige Turley. Finlay and Paige previously won season six of Love Island but split after three years of dating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it's not just a crossover from Love Island there are also other reality stars heading to the beach. Towie's Yazmin Oukhellou will be flying out to Gran Canaria and ex boyfriend James Locke and former pal Chloe Brockett are set to be making an appearance on the show.

Married at First Sight Australia star Tamara Joy will cause a stir as well as Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch, James Pendergrass and rapper Ivorian Doll. Completing the lineup will be Jarred Evans from FBoy Island.

There is sure to be plenty of drama as it is set to be the most explosive series yet. The new series will be available to watch on MTV from Tuesday March 19.