The brand new series of Love Island All Stars seems to be a huge success. Thanks to the return of favourites like Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel and OG Hannah Elizabeth, fans who decided the Love Island buzz was well and truly over (me included) have come back to watch the ITV2 show. According to TV Zone the new All Stars series attracted over 2.9 million viewers - making it the biggest launch since the summer of 2002.

This week we saw two more familiar faces return to the villa Sophie Piper from season six and Tom Clare from season nine. Tom appeared to make Georgia Steel very happy when she saw him walking ito the villa - it appears they used to date - but who was he with when he was in the villa first time round?

The semi-professional footballer, 24, from Barnsley entered the Love Island villa on day one of the series (2023). Tom was told he was given the power to steal any of the girls who had already been coupled up, so he chose Olivia Hawkins. However, the coupling was short lived as on day five Tom coupled up with new bombshell Zara Lackenby-Brown.

The pair didn’t seem to connect and so Tom moved on and chose Ellie Spence when she arrived in the villa on day 10 - it’s quite a quick turnaround in the villa. But Tom’s head was turned when brunette beauty Samie Elishi entered the villa in the fourth week.

Tom and Samie spent the rest of season nine getting to know each other and choosing each other when it was time for re-coupling. They won the baby challenge and reached the final and came in at third place.

Love Island sadly didn’t mean love forever as the pair reportedly split in April 2023 just weeks after landing back in the UK. It seemed there was some hope as the two were seen still hanging out together but soon broke-up again.

Following their split Samie shared a video on TikTok lip-syncing to the words “So I used to date this guy,” then pretending to be sick. Tom clapped back with his response by sharing his own video singing along to “Why are you so obsessed with me?”