Chanita attends a special screening of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" at Picturehouse Central on January 31, 2023 in London, England.

Married At First Sight UK star Chanita Stephenson has revealed that she was rushed to hospital on the day of her mum’s funeral. The 32-year old who appeared on Married At First Sight UK back in 2022, shared a video to her Instagram Story where her followers could see her heavily bandaged hand. In her video, Chanita said: “On the day of the funeral, at the wake I was a little bit drunk because people kept buying me drinks, and I hadn’t drank proper, proper for a while.

“I spent Saturday in hospital. Well look I went for an hour, A&E for an hour.” Chanita then explained what the freak accident was that landed her in hospital. She revealed “That is a world record. I fell off a stall and I did some weird freak accident thing where I actually must have fell on my nail and then my nail went this way (upwards) and you know how your nail comes down here (further down), it came out of here too.

“So the nail came all the way through. It was horrendous. So I had to go to A&E, and do you know what she did? She had to get my nail, straighten it, and push my nail back into my finger.

“Because I haven’t had enough trauma for this year and it’s only February but what’s a little more?”

At the beginning of January 2024, Chanita Stephenson also took to her Instagram to reveal the tragic news that her mother Chondelle had passed away. She wrote: “Chondelle Stephenson better known as my strong, beautiful, funny, intelligent, caring, courageous Mother. I miss you so much already.”