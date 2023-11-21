With viewing figures for the series breaking records for Channel 4, the broadcaster has announced a one-off reunion for Married At First Sight UK.

After the last season of E4’s popular series “Married At First Sight UK” broke records, with its penultimate week becoming the biggest streaming title across all of Channel 4’s video-on-demand service All 4, the cast of the most recent series are scheduled to come together for a one-off reunion ahead of the fourth series of the show arriving in 2024.

Throughout the last nine weeks, E4 has captivated the nation, drawing viewers in for their daily share of love and drama in the most recent and record-breaking season of “Married at First Sight UK.” As an exceptional wedding gesture, E4 has extended an invitation to several brides and grooms from this season for an unforgettable dinner party set in the English countryside.

Taking part in the reunion and the dinner party in the English countryside are some fan favourites of the show, including Adrienne, Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Matt, Paul, Peggy, Rozz, Shona, Tasha and Thomas.

However, at a “Married at First Sight UK” dinner party, anything is possible. Will unresolved dramas resurface? Will the couples who departed the experiment remain together? Are there any new romances that have blossomed, or perhaps new rivalries formed?

The one-off special will air on E4 in 2024 ahead of the launch of “Married at First Sight Australia’s” latest series.

Where can I watch the first three seasons of ‘Married At First Sight UK”?