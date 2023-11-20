Adele has reportedly announced her marriage to fiance Rich Paul - here's everything you need to know about her.

Adele allegedly confirmed she is 'married' to husband Rich Paul this week.

Chart-topping singer Adele's vocal prowess and emotional force have seen millions of her fans around the world use her songs as the background score to their own journeys through heartbreak and self discovery. Now that Adele has reportedly tied the knot with sports agent Rich Paul, her private life once again takes centre stage.

London-born Adele is known for singing about what's close to her heart. However, her rise to fame has not been without its share of personal successes and setbacks. The Grammy-winning singer's marriage to Simon Konecki in 2016 appeared like a fairytale at first. Adele's family expanded in 2012 when she and her husband had a son, Angelo, amid her blossoming career.

In 2019, Adele and Konecki shocked the entertainment industry by announcing their split. The couple had decided to separate, but they were still dedicated to co-parenting their son. Adele's critically acclaimed album "30", released in 2021, was inspired by the pain of her divorce. The album's very personal and emotionally raw compositions exposed her heartbreak, as the listeners found solace in songs like "Easy on Me", "My Little Love" and "Hold On".

Amidst the emotional upheaval of her divorce, Adele sought refuge in a new love with Rich Paul - a powerful sports agent who represents several NBA players including LeBron James, and has a major impact on the business of sports and entertainment. The news of their wedding to a small group of friends and family came as a shock to everyone because the couple had previously kept their romance under wraps. Here's everything you need to know about Adele as she confirmed her marriage to her fiance, Rich.

How did Adele and Rich meet?

Adele and Rich were friends before they began dating in the summer of 2021, having first met at a mutual friend's birthday party. Their romance blossomed after initially being friends, and Adele mentioned in an interview with Vogue that Rich was always there, but she didn't notice him at first.

Adele shared some insights about Rich in an interview with Rolling Stone for their cover story ahead of the release of "30". She revealed that their relationship was initially disclosed by the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi. Adele admitted that she initially kept the romance under wraps from most of her friends as she wanted to maintain a level of privacy. Their public debut as a couple occurred at a discount shopping centre leaving her friends in disbelief.

Despite the initial secrecy, Adele disclosed that Rich has met her son, and their connection is characterised by its incredible, openhearted nature. She described it as the "easiest" relationship she has ever been in, attributing this ease to her personal growth and healing.

In another interview during her Adele: One Night Only TV special with Oprah Winfrey, the singer delved further into her relationship with Paul. She expressed that this partnership marks the first time she has truly "loved herself" and been receptive to love from another person.

When Winfrey questioned if Paul is experiencing a different Adele than the public perceives, Adele answered hesitantly: “Yeah. By arriving and turning up (for myself), maybe I’m getting a different version of him an' all. It’s just timing. It’ll be interesting to see what my reaction will be like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself. And I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

Adele's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adele's assets come to $220 (£176 million) million as of 2023. However, this is historic data coming before the release of studio album, 30, which would likely increase that sum by quite a margin. Meanwhile, husband Rich is said to be worth $100 million (£80 million).

How many awards has Adele won?

