Former Married at First Sight UK star April Banbury has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis - which is incurable. (Picture: Instagram)

Former Married at First Sight contestant April Banbury has been diagnosed with an incurable spinal condition.

After a four-day hospital stay, the 34-year-old revealed that she had developed a pain in her back, with her hip also going completely numb. She had previously suffered another spinal injury after lifting an heavy object led to a prolapsed disc in her spine.

Posting on Instagram, Banbury explained to fans how this condition - called spinal stenosis - is not only incurable but has also left her in "indescribable" chronic pain.

She said: "I’ve been in hospital for the past four days because just before I went to Jamaica I started getting a new pain in my back and my leg and hip went completely numb, with weakness in both legs. I gave it a couple of weeks to see if it eased up, but it didn’t, it only got worse.

"I have spinal stenosis (there’s no cure for that, I was told I will have chronic pain for life) my nerves are deeply compressed, but they don’t know whats causing it, so I’m seeing a spinal specialist in a few weeks to investigate.

"The pain is indescribable and constant. I feel like I’m just existing day to day, and now I need a new purpose because life is not as I once knew it. It’s crazy because I feel too young to have such a debilitating injury, but it just shows what heavy lifting over a long period of time can cause.

"I’m going to be kind to myself and take each day as it comes, I’m going to as much as my body will allow me to do."