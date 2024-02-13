Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans have begged Chloe Burrows to return to the Love Island All Stars villa following her ex Toby Aromolaran’s antics. But the former Love Islander, 28, has decided to avoid going back into the villa and is heading to the MasterChef kitchen instead.

Chloe Burrows will be following in the footsteps of fellow Islanders Faye Winter and Luca Bish who have both starred in the cooking competition. The reality star, 28, will be hoping to show off her cooking skills and impress the MasterChef judges Greg Wallace and John Torode.

Chloe Burrows has a weekly podcast called Chloe vs the World and often shares her love for cooking on her YouTube channel.

The BBC One series has already begun filming and is set to air later this year. The other celebrities who have already been signed up for the show are Traitors star Diane, Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, presenter Edith Bowman and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

Radio 1Xtra’s Snoochie Shy and Gladiator Nitro, AKA Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are also rumoured to be taking part in the culinary series. We can expect to air on our TV screens sometime in August.

Last year saw Opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans best known for the Go Compare adverts take home the MasterChef Trophy. Emmerdale actress actor Amy Walsh and reality star Luca Bish were the runners up of the 18th series.