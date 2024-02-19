Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Tennant hosted the 77th BAFTA Awards at the The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening. The Doctor Who star, 52, took over from last year's host Richard E Grant and was praised by many fans on social media for his hosting skills - although some were also left feeling like it was a cringeworthy performance.

Arriving at the event, David Tennant looked dapper in his suit as he walked the red carpet with wife Georgia Tennant. Georgia, 39, wore a Grecian style gold dress to match the gold detail in her husband's outfit.

Who is Georgia Tennant?

Georgia Tennant is an actress who got her first TV role when she was just 15-years-old in Peak Practice. She also starred in the TV series Where the Heart is and Fear Stress and Anger before she starred as Jenny in Doctor Who where she met David Tennant. Georgia has since gone on to star in several British TV shows and produces movies and podcast’s.

Who is Georgia Tennant's famous father?

Georgia Tennant is the daughter of legendary Doctor Who actor Peter Davidson. The actor starred in the TV series from 1981 to 1984.

How long have David Tennant and Georgia Tennant been married for?

After meeting on the set of Doctor Who in 2008, the couple got engaged in 2011 and married later that year. In 2018 Georgia Tennant was diagnosed with cervical cancer, it was reportedly caught early and her treatment was successful.

Do David Tennant and Georgia Tennant have any children?

Georgia Tennant had a son Ty Tennant from a brief relationship when she fell pregnant at university. David Tennant adopted Ty who is following in his parents footsteps to become an actor. The 21 year-old made his TV debut in The Five(ish) Doctors reboot series but you may also recognise him as Prince Aegon Targaryen from House of Dragon. David and Georgia also share four young children Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie.