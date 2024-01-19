Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was most certainly all about Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles this week. As the Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery and King Charles is set to to be treated in hospital next week for an enlarged prostate, it certainly hasn't been a good week for the senior royals when it comes to their health. The Princess of Wales is not due to return to royal duties until around Easter. I wish her well in her recovery period and send my good wishes to King Charles too for next week.

Although it hasn't been a good week for the Princess of Wales and King Charles when it comes to their health, it could be still seen as a positive for the King as searches for 'enlarged prostate' soared after the announcement was made he would be receiving treatment. Following the announcement, the NHS website's page on prostate enlargement received 11 times more visits on that day than on the previous day. I am sure he would be greatly encouraged if more men seek treatment after his health news.

Now let's move on to the Kardashian/Jenner family and more specifically sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian who have both had great weeks. After a long break, Kim Kardashian announced that she is returning to creating makeup once again. She will be releasing a line of nude tones under her SKN umbrella. Eye shadows, lip liners and lipsticks will go on sale next month.

Kylie Jenner recently went make-up free to give a tutorial on her new Power Plus Foundation. She shared an Instagram video with the caption "MY FOUNDATION IS HERE!!!" and then encouraged everyone to shop for the brand. I am sure Kylie fans will be going crazy for it and NationalWorld's very own lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon can't wait to try it.

From the Kardashians to the Beckhams and more specifically Brooklyn Beckham. In case you are unaware, Brooklyn Beckham is due to open a pop-up takeaway restaurant in London for two days next week. It will be available for delivery only through Uber Eats on January 25 for Uber One users and then it will be available for standard users on January 26. As for the food offerings available, expect to see some of his favourite recipes, including his buffalo cauliflower and his 'famous' English Breakfast Sandwich - he reportedly got the recipe for this from his grandmother Peggy.

Mmm, some may see it as great that Brooklyn Beckham is trying his luck at being a chef, of course he did work as a photographer for a while too, but I am not sure 'chef' is quite the right word for him...