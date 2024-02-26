Dune Part II: UK release date, run time, cast, and plot of sci-fi sequel, is film suitable for children?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dune Part II is finally coming to UK cinemas more than two years after the first film was released. The dramatic sequel is based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 seminal sci-fi masterpiece, and sees the return of main cast Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and many others, as well as the introduction of new stars.
The film will begin where the first part left off, with Paul determined to bring peace to Arrakis after he and his mother are accepted into the Fremen tribe. Part II will follow Paul as he becomes a godlike figure among the Fremen and trains them in the weirding way of combat in advance of a major battle with the Emperor’s forces.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zendaya is also expected to have a more prominent role in the sequel, as Paul’s Fremen partner, and the sequel will introduce Christopher Walken as the Emperor.
What is the run time of Dune Part II?
Dune Part II has a confirmed run time of 2 hours 46 minutes, making it 11 minutes longer than Part I. By comparison, David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune, which tells the same story as Part I and II combined, was only 2 hours 17 minutes long.
Dune Part II is one of the longest mainstream films of the year so far, coming in at 48 minutes longer than the latest superhero film Madame Web, and almost half an hour longer than poorly received spy spoof Argylle.
Who is in the cast of Dune Part II?
- Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides
- Zendaya as Chani
- Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica
- Javier Bardem as Stilgar
- Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck
- Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha
- Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan
- Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban
- Christopher Walken as Emperor
- Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring
- Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen
- Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam
- Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli
- Roger Yuan as Lanville
- Babs Olusanmokun as Jamis
- Alison Halstead as Maker Keeper
- Giusi Merli as Reverend Mother Ramallo
Is Dune Part II suitable for children?
The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) gave the sequel a rating of 12A due to content which includes ‘moderate violence, bloody images, and threat’. The BBFC gave Part I the same rating for the exact same reasons.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 12A rating means that the film contains material that is not generally suitable for children aged under 12, but children of any age can watch the film if they are accompanied by an adult.
If you are concerned about whether the film will be suitable for a young person, it is likely to be similar in terms of adult themes and violence, which should give you a good idea of whether it is age appropriate.
When is the UK release date of Dune Part II?
Dune Part II will be released in the UK on Friday March 1, with special midnight screenings taking place at some cinemas at 12.01am on Friday morning.
The film’s release date has been moved a couple of times - originally it was slated to hit UK cinemas on November 3 2023 before the actors' and writers' strikes disrupted the schedule. Then it was pushed back to March 15, before being brought forward a fortnight to its final confirmed release date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.