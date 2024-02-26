Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dune Part II is finally coming to UK cinemas more than two years after the first film was released. The dramatic sequel is based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 seminal sci-fi masterpiece, and sees the return of main cast Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and many others, as well as the introduction of new stars.

The film will begin where the first part left off, with Paul determined to bring peace to Arrakis after he and his mother are accepted into the Fremen tribe. Part II will follow Paul as he becomes a godlike figure among the Fremen and trains them in the weirding way of combat in advance of a major battle with the Emperor’s forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zendaya is also expected to have a more prominent role in the sequel, as Paul’s Fremen partner, and the sequel will introduce Christopher Walken as the Emperor.

Austin Butler joins the cast of Dune Part II as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

What is the run time of Dune Part II?

Dune Part II has a confirmed run time of 2 hours 46 minutes, making it 11 minutes longer than Part I. By comparison, David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune, which tells the same story as Part I and II combined, was only 2 hours 17 minutes long.

Dune Part II is one of the longest mainstream films of the year so far, coming in at 48 minutes longer than the latest superhero film Madame Web, and almost half an hour longer than poorly received spy spoof Argylle.

Who is in the cast of Dune Part II?

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban

Christopher Walken as Emperor

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam

Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli

Roger Yuan as Lanville

Babs Olusanmokun as Jamis

Alison Halstead as Maker Keeper

Giusi Merli as Reverend Mother Ramallo

Dune Part II will feature a major battle between the Fremen and the Emperor's forces

Is Dune Part II suitable for children?

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) gave the sequel a rating of 12A due to content which includes ‘moderate violence, bloody images, and threat’. The BBFC gave Part I the same rating for the exact same reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 12A rating means that the film contains material that is not generally suitable for children aged under 12, but children of any age can watch the film if they are accompanied by an adult.

If you are concerned about whether the film will be suitable for a young person, it is likely to be similar in terms of adult themes and violence, which should give you a good idea of whether it is age appropriate.

When is the UK release date of Dune Part II?

Dune Part II will be released in the UK on Friday March 1, with special midnight screenings taking place at some cinemas at 12.01am on Friday morning.