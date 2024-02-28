Jeremiah Brent and SVP of Owned Brands for Bed Bath & Beyond Neil Lick speak during Bed Bath & Beyond Celebrates Newest Owned Brand, Everhome on May 17, 2022 at Location05 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bed Bath & Beyond)

Producers for “Queer Eye” have finally found their new member of the team, after the announcement that longtime host Bobby Berk would be leaving the series back in November 2023. Jeremiah Hunt will be stepping into the series, which goes into production later this year, with his wealth of experience as an interior designer and a TV host joining the team for their ninth season.

According to his professional website, “Jeremiah Brent, founder of Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD) and lifestyle brand ATRIO, has a rare understanding of the ineffable qualities that keep us truly connected to the spaces we inhabit. His fine-honed intuition and sophisticated sensibilities have led to the transformation of countless homes and commercial properties across the world—a feat that landed him on Architectural Digest’s AD100. Rooted in his belief that interior design must reflect one’s past, present, and future, Brent’s work ultimately merges his heartfelt intentionality and forward-thinking vision to create spaces of indelibly singular beauty.”

Brent is no stranger to the television format; he made his name initially working as Rachel Zoe’s styling associate on “The Rachel Zoe Project,” appearing in Season 4 in 2011. Alongside his husband Nate Berkus, the pair have co-hosted “Nate & Jeremiah By Design,” “Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House” and “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” with the pair having duo competed on HGTV’s “Rock the Block” in 2021.

The new member of the “Queer Eye” team also hosted the Emmy-winning “Home Made Simple” for the Oprah Winfrey Network and made his foray into Netflix in 2020, hosting Netflix’s “Say I Do,” a wedding spin on “Queer Eye,” produced by the same creative team.

