This Morning and Capital Radio presenter Sian Welby has announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jake Beckett. The presenter, 37, recently lost out to becoming the permanent host of This Morning as ITV bosses chose Cat Deeley.

The mum-to-be shared the news whilst presenting the breakfast show on Wednesday (February 28) with co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark. Sian said: “I've got a bit of an announcement for you... I'm pregnant! I don't know how I've managed to keep it from you for so long.

“The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn't wait to tell you. This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don't worry I'm not going anywhere! This is going to be a lot of fun and I can't wait to share it with you all.”

Sian's co-host Roman Kemp reacted to the news by giving her a hug and said: “Oh my god! Oh mate I'm so happy for you and Jake as well!” Fellow presenter Chris Stark said: “Is this real? It is the most exciting news ever!”

Sian Welby also shared the happy news on her Instagram, posting Polaroid photos of the couple - who got engaged in August - with a pregnancy test, scan photos and Jake kissing Sian’s belly were arranged with the text “We’re having a baby”. The caption read: “We have some news….. [with red heart emoji]”

Celebrity fans including Josie Gibson, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes were among the stars who congratulated the presenter in the comments.