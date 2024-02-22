Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cat Deeley is set to begin her new role as This Morning host alongside Ben Shephard in March. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning Ben, 49, revealed that his last on GMB would be Friday February 23 but he is “only going next door” and just “through that wall”.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, 47, were recently confirmed as the permanent hosts of ITV This Morning following weeks of speculation. Philip Schofield sensationally quit the show in May 2023 after it came to light that he had been having a consensual affair with a younger colleague. Former co-star Holly Willoughby also left the show in October that same year after police had uncovered a plot to kidnap her.

This Morning was left in turmoil over the past few months along with plenty of controversy surrounding the show and uncertainty about its future. Now it seems Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard could bring it back but we will have to see.

Who is Cat Deeley married to?

Back in 2002, Cat Deeley worked on the reality TV series Fame Academy where she met Irish comedian Patrick Kielty. The couple were close friends for many years before they started dating and when they did, they kept their relationship private. They secretly got married in Rome four months after making their relationship public in September 2012.

Has Cat Deeley been married before?

Cat Deeley was reportedly married to public relations executive Mark Whelan for five years before divorcing in 2006.

Does Cat Deeley have any children?

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty share two young sons together Milo and James.

What is Cat Deeley’s net worth?

Thanks to a successful TV career in the UK and in the US Cat Deeley has an estimated net worth of £13 million. Her husband Patrick has a similar fortune and the couple live in a stunning £5 million home in North London.