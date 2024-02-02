New This Morning hosts finally revealed as Cat Deeley is set to be Holly Willoughby’s permanent replacement (ITV)

After months of trials and testing out new presenting duos including veteran Dermot O’Leary and new girl Sian Welby, ITV have reportedly decided who will be the new presenters of the daytime show This Morning, permanently replacing Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will be announced as the new hosts set to present This Morning on Monday to Thursday from next month according to The Mirror. Viewers loved Cat Deeley when she guest-hosted the show in November. The TV host, 47, allegedly turned down the role when she was offered a permanent position but now it seems she is back on board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat, who is married to Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, lives in London with their two children and also presents the TV series So You Think You Can Dance in the US. It seems that after she finishes filming the latest series she will then be able to focus on This Morning.

Ben Shephard, 49, is already a familiar face on Good Morning Britain and has appeared as host on This Morning several times. The GMB host is married to Annie Shephard and they have two sons. Ben is also the host of Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior.