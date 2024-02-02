New This Morning hosts finally revealed as Cat Deeley is set to be Holly Willoughby’s permanent replacement
A look at who the new permanent This Morning hosts will be after months of speculation
After months of trials and testing out new presenting duos including veteran Dermot O’Leary and new girl Sian Welby, ITV have reportedly decided who will be the new presenters of the daytime show This Morning, permanently replacing Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.
Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will be announced as the new hosts set to present This Morning on Monday to Thursday from next month according to The Mirror. Viewers loved Cat Deeley when she guest-hosted the show in November. The TV host, 47, allegedly turned down the role when she was offered a permanent position but now it seems she is back on board.
Cat, who is married to Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, lives in London with their two children and also presents the TV series So You Think You Can Dance in the US. It seems that after she finishes filming the latest series she will then be able to focus on This Morning.
Ben Shephard, 49, is already a familiar face on Good Morning Britain and has appeared as host on This Morning several times. The GMB host is married to Annie Shephard and they have two sons. Ben is also the host of Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior.
An insider claims “The cat’s out of the bag - they are the new dream team. ITV is planning to announce Cat and Ben as their new star pairing in March. Obviously Ben is well known and loved by the ITV daytime audience thanks to his many years on the breakfast sofa. Cat is also a very recognisable face, thanks to her long stint of working on kids’ TV, although she’s been over in the US for a long time.”
