Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As widely expected, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been confirmed by ITV as the new presenting duo for long-running daytime TV staple This Morning.

The pair were widely rumoured to be in line for the job after reports surfaced at the beginning of the month, but now it has been made official.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former SMTV presenter Deeley, 47, guest-hosted the show in November, and was said to have turned down the role when offered a permanent position. She is married to Irish comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty and lives in London with their two children . She also hosts the TV series So You Think You Can Dance in the US.

Ben Shephard, 49, has previously anchored Good Morning Britain and appeared as host on This Morning several times. The GMB host is married to Annie Shephard and they have two sons. Ben is also the host of Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior.