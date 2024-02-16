This Morning: Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard unveiled as new ITV show hosts
As widely expected, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been confirmed by ITV as the new presenting duo for long-running daytime TV staple This Morning.
The pair were widely rumoured to be in line for the job after reports surfaced at the beginning of the month, but now it has been made official.
Former SMTV presenter Deeley, 47, guest-hosted the show in November, and was said to have turned down the role when offered a permanent position. She is married to Irish comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty and lives in London with their two children . She also hosts the TV series So You Think You Can Dance in the US.
Ben Shephard, 49, has previously anchored Good Morning Britain and appeared as host on This Morning several times. The GMB host is married to Annie Shephard and they have two sons. Ben is also the host of Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior.
The pair follow in the footsteps of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.
