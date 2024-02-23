Josie Gibson takes Holly Willoughby’s crown as style Queen on This Morning after wearing £15 New Look dress (Getty)

This Morning fans were happy to see Josie Gibson return to present This Morning this week alongside Craig Doyle. Josie, 39, showcased her new hair after ditching the bleach blonde and opting for a more expensive-looking strawberry blonde colour.

Josie Gibson shared her hair transformation by celebrity stylist Charley McEwen on her Instagram. Charley has also worked his magic on celebrities including Alison Hammond, The Jonas Brothers, Josh Hartnett and Helen Mirren.

Rachael Hughes is the fashion stylist behind many of Josie’s gorgeous looks. The celebrity stylist has also worked with a number of A-List clients including Millie Bobby Brown, Molly King, Mel B and newbie to the ITV daytime show Sian Welby.

This Morning fans will remember that former host Holly Willoughby shared her show outfits daily on Instagram before leaving in October 2023. Holly left the show after presenting for 14 years after police uncovered a plot to kidnap her. She has since to returned to TV screens and now hosts Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby looks incredible each week on Dancing on Ice wearing beautiful ball gowns. However, It seems Josie Gibson has definitely taken the fashion crown and is now the number one style queen to follow on This Morning.