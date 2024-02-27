Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jennifer Lopez's new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told is released on February 27. The documentary follows the pop superstar, 54, as she independently produces a new album that explores her twenty year journey to self-love. The new movie will take viewers behind-the-scenes and JLo talks about what her life is really in her own words.

The pop-icon recently released her ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now, which was a sequel to her album This Is Me...Then (2002). The album had an accompanying film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story which was panned by critics for what they called a vanity project. The Greatest Love Story Never Told is the behind the scenes documentary about her making the movie.

However, following the poor reviews of the movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story the documentary is already receiving a much better response. According to the Mail Online early reviews have described it as “raw,” “compelling” and “delivers where the other counterparts failed.

The Jenny from the block singer has been married four times over the years. JLo talks about how three of those failed marriages affected her along with the real reason why she and Ben Affleck originally broke up in 2003.

Who stars in The Greatest Love Story Never Told?

Husband Ben Affleck will appear in the documentary as well as her children. Look out for other celebrity pals which include Fat Joe, Jay Shetty, Sofia Vergara and Trevor Noah to name drop a few. Sadly Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg reportedly turned down the offer to appear in the documentary.

Who is the director for The Greatest Love Story Never Told?

The Greatest Love Story Never Told was directed by Jason B. Bergh. He is best known for producing many films. Jason was the executive producer on Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl documentary Halftime (2022) - which is available to watch on Netflix now.

What is the Run Time for The Greatest Love Story Never Told?

One hour 26 minutes (1 hour 26).

When will The Greatest Love Story Never Told be released?

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is available to watch from February 27 on Prime Video.