Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it comes to the richest celebrity couples in the world, it would seem that there are many A-list power duos vying for the top spot. How do the likes of Victoria and David Beckham compare to Beyoncé and Jay-Z? Are the celebrity couple of the moment Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the number one richest celebrity pairing currently?

According to research from Arka reported in Global Grind, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the richest celebrity couple in the world and have a fortune of $3.04 billion. Beyoncé’s career continues to go from strength to strength and she recently became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country songs chart with "Texas Hold ‘Em.’ Beyoncé and Jay-Z set another record when it came to property records this time when they bought a $190 million mansion in Malibu. Fox Business reported that “The purchase surpassed the $177 million sale of the house next door in 2021, bought by investor Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So if Beyoncé and Jay- Z are the richest celebrity couple in the world, then who is at number two? Well it is another powerhouse of a couple, none other than Rihanna and A$AP Rocky who reportedly have a combined fortune of $1.425 billion. Rihanna recently celebrated her 36th birthday and it is believed that she will soon be announcing a new campaign for Dior. Rihanna became the designer brand’s first Black ambassador to front a campaign for them back in 2015.

Coming in at number three is the celebrity couple nobody can stop talking about and writing about, I am of course referring to none other than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, their combined wealth is reported to be $1.13 billion (Taylor like Rihanna is by far the highest earner out of the couples).

2024 is once again shaping up to be a phenomenal year for Taylor Swift. Not only does she seem very content when it comes to her relationship with Travis, but she is set to release her album The Tortured Poets Department on the 19 April this year (she timed it for my birthday, obviously I’m joking!).

Behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is another ‘it’ couple who are currently still (hopefully together), Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, their net worth is reportedly net worth of $725 million. Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are number 5 on the richest celebrity couples in the world list, their fortune (together) is a reported half a billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So which couple is taking sixth spot? None other than the UK’s Victoria and David Beckham, they are believed to have a combined net worth of $725 million. The pair teamed up with Uber Eats for a new commercial that was unveiled at the Super Bowl. The couple recently celebrated their son Cruz’s 19th birthday and took to Instagram to share multiple family photographs.

Behind Victoria and David Beckham in seventh spot is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are reported to have a combined fortune of $380 million, In eighth place is Hailey and Justin Bieber, with a net worth of $320 million. When it comes to the ninth placed couple, at the time of writing they were back ‘on,’ but who knows? The couple I am referring to is Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny who reportedly have a combined fortune of $163 million. Kendall Jenner’s sister Kourteney and husband Travis Barker take 10th spot with a reported net worth of $65 million.

The top 10 richest celebrity couples in the world